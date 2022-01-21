Jury selected for federal trial over George Floyd’s killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A jury has been selected in the federal trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing. Eighteen jurors were chosen after questioning by the judge on Thursday. Twelve will deliberate and six are alternates. J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are broadly charged with depriving Floyd of his civil rights while acting under government authority. Separately, they’re charged in state court with aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson stressed repeatedly to jurors that fellow Officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction on state murder charges and guilty plea to a federal civil rights violation should not influence the proceedings. Opening statements are set for Monday.