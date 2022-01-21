HRCHD Resources for COVID-19 and At-Home Testing

Per Oregon Health Authority’s recent guidance, the Health Department will no longer be directly

Per Oregon Health Authority’s recent guidance, the Health Department will no longer be directly

contacting individuals who test positive for COVID-19.

Resources

If you test positive for or were exposed to COVID-19, it is important that you follow proper

isolation and quarantine precautions. Visit hrccovid19.org for updated isolation and quarantine

guidance or call 866-917-8881 if you have questions about COVID-19 exposure concerns or

need resources to be able to stay home.

At-Home Positive Tests

FDA authorized at-home rapid antigen tests are another layer of precaution to lower the risk of

getting or spreading COVID-19. Please keep in mind that a negative test result on an at-home

antigen test does not necessarily rule out infection. At-home rapid antigen tests are most likely to

correctly detect an infection if taken at 3-5 days since exposure. Even if you test negative for

COVID-19, please stay home if you are experiencing any COVID-19, flu, or common cold

symptoms. If you test positive on a home test, please contact your medical provider if you have

questions or concerns about your symptoms.

Changes to Vaccine Eligibility

• Booster doses for Moderna and Pfizer may now be received 5 months after 2

nd dose

• Booster doses for Pfizer have now been approved for ages 12-15

• Third doses (28 days after 2nd dose) of Pfizer have been approved for certain immune compromised children ages 5-11



Visit hrccovid19.org for a list of upcoming vaccine opportunities in Hood River County.



Thank you for doing your part to keep our community healthy!