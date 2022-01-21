HRCHD Resources for COVID-19 and At-Home Testing

Per Oregon Health Authority’s recent guidance, the Health Department will no longer be directly
contacting individuals who test positive for COVID-19.
Resources:
If you test positive for or were exposed to COVID-19, it is important that you follow proper
isolation and quarantine precautions. Visit hrccovid19.org for updated isolation and quarantine
guidance or call 866-917-8881 if you have questions about COVID-19 exposure concerns or
need resources to be able to stay home.
At-Home Positive Tests:
FDA authorized at-home rapid antigen tests are another layer of precaution to lower the risk of
getting or spreading COVID-19. Please keep in mind that a negative test result on an at-home
antigen test does not necessarily rule out infection. At-home rapid antigen tests are most likely to
correctly detect an infection if taken at 3-5 days since exposure. Even if you test negative for
COVID-19, please stay home if you are experiencing any COVID-19, flu, or common cold
symptoms. If you test positive on a home test, please contact your medical provider if you have
questions or concerns about your symptoms.
Changes to Vaccine Eligibility:
• Booster doses for Moderna and Pfizer may now be received 5 months after 2
nd dose
• Booster doses for Pfizer have now been approved for ages 12-15
• Third doses (28 days after 2nd dose) of Pfizer have been approved for certain immune compromised children ages 5-11
Visit
Visit hrccovid19.org for a list of upcoming vaccine opportunities in Hood River County.
Thank you for doing your part to keep our community healthy!