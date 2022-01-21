Democrats eye new strategy after failure of voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are picking up the pieces after the collapse of their sweeping voting rights legislation. Some are shifting their focus to repairing laws Donald Trump exploited in his bid to overturn the 2020 election. The effort drawing bipartisan support would reinforce the Electoral Count Act. The 1887 law created a convoluted process for the certification of presidential elections by Congress. It could be Democrats’ best chance to address what they see as threats to American democracy. But with serious talks only now underway and dwindling time before this year’s midterm elections, reaching a deal could prove difficult.