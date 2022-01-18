On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights

ATLANTA (AP) — Martin Luther King, Jr.’s eldest son has condemned the inaction of federal lawmakers on voting rights. Speaking in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Martin Luther King III said he was marking the federal holiday named for his father, but he wasn’t there to celebrate. Instead, he said he is calling on Congress and President Joe Biden to pass the sweeping legislation that would help ease Republican-led voting restrictions passed in at least 19 states that make it more difficult to cast a ballot. Republican Sen. Tim Scott countered by accusing Democrats of labeling his party members as racists.