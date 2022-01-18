Dan Rayfield likely to be Oregon’s next House speaker

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State Rep. Dan Rayfield is poised to be the next Oregon House Speaker after being officially nominated by Democratic representatives for the post. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Rayfield, of Corvallis, prevailed Sunday in a contested race to replace longtime speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland. Kotek said she would be stepping down to focus on her race for governor. Rayfield is all but certain to win a formal election by all 60 House members when the Legislature convenes Feb. 1. Rayfield won out against state Rep. Janelle Bynum, of Happy Valley, who had hoped to become the first Black speaker of the House in state history.