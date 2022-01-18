Rep. Kelly Chambers calls for unity among lawmakers as House honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In Olympia, the state House paused in its business Monday to honor civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.

Representative Kelly Chambers of Puyallup was among the speakers on House Resolution 4635, which honored the life and work of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. Chambers said lawmakers may best honor Dr. King by setting aside divisive politics and working together for change:

“I know the issue of race is a difficult one. It’s always been in our country. But we as lawmakers cannot contribute to the divisiveness. We have to come together. I understand the politics involved in what we do. But you can’t fix what is broken if you’re the one breaking the pieces. Let’s honor the life and legacy of Dr. King by using the unique gifts, talents and abilities God has given us to work with one another on the most difficult of issues.”