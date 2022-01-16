NW NCAA Basketball

SoCal Sweep: Oregon follows UCLA upset with win vs No. 5 USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oregon knocked off a top-five team for the second time in two games, beating No. 5 Southern California 79-69 behind Will Richardson’s career-high 28 points. De’Vion Harmon had 16 points and N’Faly Dante added 12 for Oregon, which has won five straight, including an 84-81 win over third-ranked UCLA on Thursday. Southern California came into the game fourth nationally in field goal defense, holding opponents to 36.6% shooting. Yet the Ducks hit their first four and nine of their first 13 en route to going 29 of 58 from the floor.

No. 3 UCLA beats Oregon St. 81-65 behind Juzang’s 24 points

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Juzang scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half when No. 3 UCLA pulled away to beat Oregon State 81-65. Jaylen Clark added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting in his first career start for the Bruins. He replaced Jaime Jaquez Jr., who had a left ankle injury. UCLA improved to 11-2 overall and 3-1 in the Pac-12. Dashawn Davis and Jarod Lucas had 12 points each for the Beavers. They fell to 3-13 overall and 1-5 in the Pac-12. Oregon State is winless in five road games this season.

Brown scores 25, Washington holds on to beat Stanford 67-64

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. scored 25 points, Jamal Bey added 17 points and Washington held off Stanford 67-64. Washington led 59-43 with about 11 minutes left before Stanford went on a 10-0 run that was snapped by a 3-pointer by UW’s Daejon Davis. That 3 with 7:56 left would be Washington’s last made basket. Still, the Huskies held their lead and were up 65-61 going into the final minute. Stanford drew within two when Lukas Kisunas made two free throws. Brown, who made 8 of 11 free throws, had a key miss when he went to the line with 15 seconds but the Huskies were able to hold on.

Timme scores 32, leads No. 2 Gonzaga to rout of Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 32 points and Andrew Nembhard had 19 as No. 2 Gonzaga routed Santa Clara 115-83 for its 24th consecutive West Coast Conference victory. The Bulldogs, who lead the nation in both scoring and field goal percentage, eclipsed the century mark for the third consecutive game and shot 58.7% from the field (44 for 75). Seven-foot freshman Chet Holmgren, expected to be a top pick in this year’s NBA draft, had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Jalen Williams had 17 points to lead Santa Clara, but the WCC’s leading scorer connected on just 6 of his 16 shots.

Jakimovski sparks Washington State to 65-57 victory over Cal

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Sophomore Andrej Jakimovski came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 16 points and Washington State turned back California 65-57 in Pac-12 Conference play. Jakimovski sank 6 of 11 shots — 4 of 7 from beyond the arc — while his teammates made just 2 of 15 tries. Jakimovski also grabbed seven rebounds for the Cougars (10-7, 3-3) in a game that saw 11 lead changes. Michael Flowers added 13 points and five boards. Shepherd tallied 17 points to pace Cal (8-8, 2-5). Kelly totaled 12 points and 14 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season before fouling out.