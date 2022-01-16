Man shoots himself in the leg in parking lot

Deputies responding to a call of shots fired in a parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Pierce County, Washington, near Tacoma, found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department tells KIRO.

When deputies arrived, they were reportedly told by a man that someone approached him and shot him, but he didn’t know why.

Upon further investigation, deputies believed the man may have accidentally shot himself.

After deputies noticed a spent shell casing on the floorboard, the man admitted he shot himself and he told deputies where they could find the gun.

The man was taken to the hospital to treat his wounds.