And he would have gotten away with it… if he didn’t stop to cook in the middle of a burglary

A thief in India got caught red-handed after he got hungry and decided to cook himself a meal in the middle of a burglary.

According to The Hindu, the robber broke into a home while the owners were away. So how’d he get caught? Well, the commotion from the kitchen while making his feast tipped off neighbors who found him and handed him over to authorities.

The police department later poked fun at the incident, writing on Twitter, “The curious case of a cereal burglar! Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well being. The burglar has been arrested and @GuwahatiPol is serving him some hot meals.”