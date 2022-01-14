If you’re already feeling pretty hollow about those “New Year, New Me” posts, you’re not alone. That’s because a new survey shows most Americans bail on their New Year’s resolutions by February 1. Some 68%, in fact.

That’s one of the takeaways from a new poll of 2,000 Americans that was commissioned by Crispy Green.

On average, those polled say they give up some 32 days from the time the ball drops.

Fifty percent of those poll vowed to eat healthy in 2022, while 40% wanted to exercise more. Forty-seven percent vowed to stay on a budget, and forty-two wanted to save for retirement.

Twenty-eight percent said they wanted to learn a new skill in the new year; the same percentage who vowed to cook more.

That said, the poll shows most scuttle those plans by the time the groundhog has seen his shadow.

The survey also detailed why we have trouble keeping our promises.

Fifty-two percent blame a lack of discipline for giving up; 43% say they’re too busy to keep it up. Forty percent say social pressures lead them astray, nearly the same percentage that blame their family members for breaking their willpower. Similarly, 35% say their partner led them to give up.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.