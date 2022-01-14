Stay safe this winter on Mt. Hood



After this week’s winter weather, Mt. Hood National Forest has a thick blanket of fresh snow. Whether you are coming up to hit the slopes, trek on snowshoes, or simply play in the snow it is important to plan ahead and recreate safely. Recreation staff and emergency responders need everyone’s help to stay safe this winter.

Always check highway road conditions at https://tripcheck.com before leaving home. Prepare your vehicle for winter conditions, carry tire chains, and keep a winter weather kit in your vehicle. National Forest roads are generally not plowed or maintained during the winter, so be prepared to turn around to avoid getting stuck. There is no cell service in many places.

Traffic may be heavy at winter recreation sites so have a back-up plan if the site you wanted to visit is full. Consider weekday visits or local transit options rather than driving. Mt. Hood ski areas are accessible by the Mt. Hood Express and the Gorge to Mountain Express buses- check their websites for schedules and COVID-19 protocols.



If a parking lot is full please do not park along the highway, in no-parking zones, or block other vehicles. Ambulances and other emergency vehicles need unhindered access to save lives. Highway snowplows need extra-wide road space as they have “wing” plows that stick out more than eight feet from the right front edge of the truck. Vehicles blocking traffic or parked illegally are subject to ticketing and towing.



Some winter ski areas are filling up early. Check the ski area’s website to take advantage of advance reservations. When visiting a Sno-Park, make sure to purchase an Oregon Sno-Park Pass in advance- either online or at a local vendor.



For more information about winter recreation visit:

Mt. Hood National Forest Winter Recreation:https://www.fs.usda.gov/activity/mthood/recreation/wintersports

OR Dept. of Transportation Winter Driving Guide:https://www.oregon.gov/odot/documents/winter-driving-guide.pdf