Gov. deploys National Guard to hospitals amid COVID surge

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is deploying Oregon National Guard members to help at hospitals that she says are under extreme pressure due to a COVID-19 omicron-fueled surge in hospitalizations. KATU-TV reports Brown on Wednesday said 1,200 Guard members would be deployed to more than 50 hospitals across the state. The Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday their weekly report shows a a record-smashing total of daily cases, surging hospitalizations, a sharp rise in deaths and a staggering percent positivity. Health officials say there were 486 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations from Jan. 3 – Jan. 9, which is a 68% increase from the previous week.