Cats hold owner’s blender hostage in month-long siege

Three cats belonging to a Vancouver, British Columbia woman have tried to claim ownership of a blender box in a month-long standoff that has captured the interest social media users worldwide, according to the CBC.

It all started on Dec. 16, according to Nikii Gerson-Neeves, one of the trio’s owners, when she brought in a new Vitamix blender and left the still-unopened, knee-high box on the kitchen floor.

Her four-year-old tuxedo cat, Max, immediately jumped on the box, amusing Nikii’s wife Jessica, who took a picture and uploaded it to a Facebook group that celebrates chunky cats.

The situation spiraled out of control as Max’s two 13-year-old siblings, George (Destroyer of Worlds) and Lando Calrissian, had taken an interest in the Vitamix box, too.

It’s been a month now since the siege began, as the three rescue cats take turns atop their box, and their Facebook page exploded in popularity — with comments coming in from as far away as Italy and Australia.

“When we started the page we have for the cats on Facebook…it had around 50 followers, something like that,” Nikii said. “[Now] over 19,000 people follow the page.”

“Cat videos go viral all the time, you just never expect it to be your cats.”