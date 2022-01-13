Klickitat PUD Board of Commissioners approved the suspension of the delinquent process for January

On January 11, 2022, Klickitat PUD Board of Commissioners approved the suspension of the delinquent process, including late fees and interest penalties issued in January. Klickitat PUD recognizes that severe weather conditions delay postal services and impacts timely receipt and delivery of customer bills and payments.

Late fees or penalties already assessed in January will be reversed on the next billing cycle. Late notices will NOT be issued for the remainder of January, but we strongly recommend customers reach out to make payment arrangements if they have fallen behind.

To avoid future unforeseen delays, sign up for our paperless billing option and/ or enroll in auto-pay. These options and more are available on SmartHub, or by calling one of our offices for more information.