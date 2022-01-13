Coffee Creek Correctional Facility walk away back in custody

An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Brandy Woodward, who walked away from the Corrections Commissary Building in Salem is back in custody. Woodward and Shelly Radan walked away from a work crew based out of Coffee Creek Correctional Facility at approximately 9:10 a.m., Monday, October 11, 2021.

Woodward was arrested in Texas by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office last evening, Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Oregon State Police have been working with Texas local and county law enforcement. Woodward remains in custody in Texas awaiting extradition to Oregon.

Shelly Radan remains at large. Radan is a white female weighing 174 lbs, with brown hair and eyes. Radan entered DOC custody on November 3, 2020, on two counts of burglary in the second degree. Radan’s previous name was Michael Price Crawford.

The DOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the Oregon State Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information regarding Radan’s whereabouts should contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888, the non-emergency number of their local police department, or the DOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503-569-0734. Do not approach these individuals.