Wyden Statement on HHS Decision to Reassess Part B Premium Increase

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today issued a statement after Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra directed the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to reassess a significant increase in Medicare Part B premiums that seniors began paying at the beginning of this year:

“I’m pleased that Secretary Becerra has taken steps to re-evaluate the large Part B premium increase facing seniors at a time of extraordinary financial hardship for millions of Americans,” Wyden said. “Aduhelm’s high price, combined with limited clinical evidence of its effectiveness, presents a major challenge to seniors’ limited budgets and the American health care system. I urge CMS to conduct this reassessment in a timely manner and deliver lower costs to seniors as soon as possible.”

Last month, Wyden called on the Biden administration to take action to lower Part B premiums. He renewed the call after Biogen, the manufacturer that makes Aduhelm, announced it was cutting the price in half to $28,000.