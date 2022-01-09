Oopsie! Colorado family accidentally donates cat to furniture store

Workers at a Denver thrift store got a two-for-one deal they weren’t expecting when a cat was found hiding inside of a donated recliner.

A family in the process of moving had dumped the piece of furniture at the thrift store before realizing that their furry pet was inside. It wasn’t until after the family left that workers heard meowing and contacted Denver Animal Protection, who were able to rescue and reunite the feline with the family, thanks to it being microchipped.

DAP officer Jenna Humphrey’s explained to ABC Affiliate KMGH, “Oftentimes, when we have a stressful event like that, we know that animals can seek hiding spots. So, this one just happened to pick the recliner that they were going to donate.”