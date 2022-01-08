Boss sued after paying worker with over 90,000 oil-covered pennies in bitter pay dispute

(NOTE LANGUAGE) The Department of Labor has sued a Georgia auto repair shop owner for dumping more than 90,000 oil-covered pennies in a former employee’s driveway following a bitter pay dispute, according to the Independent.

The department is seeking $36,971 in back wages and other damages after investigators found that the owner retaliated against the employee after he resigned.

The lawsuit comes months after the employee, Andreas Flaten, went public with his allegations that the owner, Miles Walker, dumped grease-covered pennies on his driveway, along with a note that read “f*** you” placed on top.

Flaten resigned in November 2020, but did not receive his final pay check for the sum of $915 until nearly four months later.