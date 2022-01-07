Klickitat PUD Outage Update 1/7 9:30 am Update

01/07/2022 9:30 am Update:

Most of the snow on trees and on our equipment has finally been clearing up. We are hopeful this means we will not see continued new damage to our electric system. This should allow us to restore existing power outages. There are high winds forecasted through the gorge later today, which is concerning as trees can be blown down when the ground is this wet.

We have assistance from Cowlitz PUD to help with manpower to restore outages.

We will have a crew in Trout Lake this morning and they will move south along the Hwy 141 corridor as they repair damage and restore power.

Another crew will be rebuilding structures and putting wire back up on the transmission line to Glenwood. This could take through tomorrow. Once the line is re-energized, we will tackle outstanding issues in Glenwood.

A crew will also be addressing outages in White Salmon, they then will move up into Snowden.

Our goal today is get all the main lines restored, but it is likely that smaller outage areas will not be restored until tomorrow.

In the event you experience an outage or have questions, please call 1-800-548-8357 or report via your SmartHub account. Be prepared to provide your phone number and current service address. If you have seen any damage, please provide as much information at you can so we can note and assess our outage issues accordingly.

Thank you for your continued patience.

01/06/2022 5 pm Update:

The freezing rain falling on the snow covered trees and powerline equipment continues to do more damage to our electric system county wide. We have been experiencing outages since Sunday morning January 2nd. For the most part our crews have been working 16 – 24 hours a day since. The damage is occurring as fast as we fix issues, but we have been keeping up.

Today was a tough day and the damage is increasing. With this fact, out of concern for employee safety and as a result of the extent of the damage, we will have some outages that will last in excess of 24 hours. We have mutual aid help arriving tomorrow morning. Updates are available on Facebook and our Website.

In the event you experience an outage or have questions, please call 1-800-548-8357 or report via your SmartHub account. Be prepared to provide your phone number and current service address. If you have seen any damage, please provide as much information at you can so we can note and assess our outage issues accordingly.

Thank you for your patience.

Klickitat PUD

01/06/2022

Klickitat PUD Outage Update:

With the changing temperatures, rain and freezing rain, Klickitat PUD is experiencing wide spread outages at this time. Please refer to our website and Facebook for up to date outage information. Our crews have been working many extra hours since the initial storm began early Sunday morning. With the heavy snow accumulation and now the rain on top of that, snow on the tree branches, lines and other equipment will be unloading and that often leads to outages. We are hopeful that the warmer weather will clear up some of these issues, but we anticipate outages while snow melts.

Things you can do to help KPUD are:

First and foremost REPORT OUTAGES to KPUD by phone or SmartHub!

Next if you see any damage, call in and describe the type of damage and the location of the damage to the best of your ability.

DO NOT ATTEMPT TO MOVE ANY DAMAGED EQUIPMENT OR REMOVE LIMBS or BRANCHES FROM LINES AS LINES MAY STILL BE ENERGIZED!

Keep access as clear as safely possible.

If you have internet access, please set up your SmartHub account. It only takes a few minutes. This app allows you to report outages on your PUD account. It also provides you a notice if your area is involved in a known outage.

We ask that you please be patient with us while we work through these issues, we will have staff standing by to answer phones and provide updates, and we assure you we will restore your power as quickly as safely possible.

Thank you, Klickitat PUD