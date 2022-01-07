Jan. 6 Vaccine Clinic Cancelled, now Jan. 11

Everyone who had an appointment at the vaccine clinic that was cancelled on Jan. 6 due to weather can keep their appointment time by going to a rescheduled vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the Civic Auditorium, 323 E. 4th St., in The Dalles.

If you have an appointment and want to keep it at the same time slot, simply show up at the Civic at your original appointment time. You don’t need to do anything else. If you want to cancel your appointment, or change it to a different time, or a day other than Jan. 11, you can do so through your booking link in your confirmation email or by calling North Central Public Health District at 541-506-2600. We appreciate you letting us know if you don’t plan to attend.

The original clinic hours were from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. but this new clinic will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to seeing you on Tuesday. Vaccines remain our best tool against COVID-19. Book your 1st, 2nd, 3rd or booster dose at https://www.ncphd.org/book-vaccine or by calling us at 541-506-2600. Everyone 12 and up is now eligible for a booster dose.

(For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon or contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600 or visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or find us on Facebook.)