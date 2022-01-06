01/06/2022

Klickitat PUD Outage Update:

With the changing temperatures, rain and freezing rain, Klickitat PUD is experiencing wide spread outages at this time. Please refer to our website and Facebook for up to date outage information. Our crews have been working many extra hours since the initial storm began early Sunday morning. With the heavy snow accumulation and now the rain on top of that, snow on the tree branches, lines and other equipment will be unloading and that often leads to outages. We are hopeful that the warmer weather will clear up some of these issues, but we anticipate outages while snow melts.

Things you can do to help KPUD are:

First and foremost REPORT OUTAGES to KPUD by phone or SmartHub!

Next if you see any damage, call in and describe the type of damage and the location of the damage to the best of your ability.

DO NOT ATTEMPT TO MOVE ANY DAMAGED EQUIPMENT OR REMOVE LIMBS or BRANCHES FROM LINES AS LINES MAY STILL BE ENERGIZED!

Keep access as clear as safely possible.

If you have internet access, please set up your SmartHub account. It only takes a few minutes. This app allows you to report outages on your PUD account. It also provides you a notice if your area is involved in a known outage.

We ask that you please be patient with us while we work through these issues, we will have staff standing by to answer phones and provide updates, and we assure you we will restore your power as quickly as safely possible.

Thank you, Klickitat PUD