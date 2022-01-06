Fatal Crash on Interstate 5-Linn County

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at approximately 1:50 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 220.

Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Chrysler PT Cruiser, operated by Michael Elliott (79) of Sublimity, collided with a Volvo semi-tractor that was being towed. The Chevrolet tow truck, operated by Walker Farnham (26) of Eugene, is owned by A+ Towing.

Elliot was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis where he was later pronounced deceased. Farnham was uninjured.

Interstate 5 remained open to traffic.

OSP was assisted by Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Medics, Halsey Rescue.