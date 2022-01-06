Fatal Crash on Hwy 101-Coos County

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at approximately 10:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 101 near milepost 239.

Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Toyota 4Runner, operated by a 17-year-old of Coos Bay, struck a pedestrian that was crossing the roadway. Weather and low visibility are being investigated as contributing factors.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The name will be release when appropriate.

The southbound lanes of Hwy 101 were closed for several hours.

OSP was assisted by Coos Bay Fire and Rescue, Coos Bay Police, Coos County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.