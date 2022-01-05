NRCS Encourages Sponsors to Submit Requests for Watershed Funding

PORTLAND, Ore., January 4, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is encouraging local sponsors to submit project requests for funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) offers several programs to help communities improve land and water resources within watersheds as well as relieve imminent hazards to life and property created by a natural disaster.

Programs include the Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations Program (WFPO), Watershed Rehabilitation Program (REHAB) and Emergency Watershed Protection Program (EWP).

Funding is available for new projects as well as those already submitted to NRCS. NRCS will give additional consideration to projects in historically underserved communities that directly benefit limited resource areas or socially disadvantaged communities. NRCS will continue to review as funding is available.

Eligible project sponsors include state government entities, local municipalities, conservation districts, and federally-recognized tribal organizations. Sponsors are encouraged to reach out to their state’s NRCS Watershed Program Manager with watershed concerns as soon as possible to ensure their project request is in the funding queue for consideration. State contacts can be found on the links below:

Fact sheets, trainings and other resources are available on the NRCS website.