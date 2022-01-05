The Hood River City Council seeks community input and ideas to prepare for its 2022 work plan session. You are invited to share ideas online in English and Spanish.

Paper surveys are also available by printing a PDF questionnaire (also available in Spanish here), picking up a copy from City Hall, or requesting one be mailed to you by contacting City Recorder Jennifer Gray at: (541) 387-5212, or emailing to J.Gray@cityofhoodriver.gov.

The survey will be available until January 16th. Survey results will be distributed to Council ahead of the February work plan session; public comments will not be taken during the meeting.