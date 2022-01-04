Wyden Praises Win for U.S. Dairy Producers in USMCA Dispute Resolution Case

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today applauded a win by the U.S. in a challenge to Canada’s barriers to American dairy products. A dispute resolution panel convened under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) found that Canada’s use of tariff rate quotas to unfairly restrict U.S. dairy products is inconsistent with its USMCA obligations. As a result of the judgement, U.S. dairy producers and workers will have increased ability to sell their products in the Canadian market.

“The United States’ win today against Canadian trade barriers for U.S. dairy products proves that trade done right can deliver real results for our farmers and workers,” Wyden said. “Despite agreeing to open its market to a host of American dairy products in the USMCA, Canada denied our farmers these benefits. USTR’s monitoring of USMCA implementation identified this failure and held Canada to its promise. Democrats insisted on strong enforcement in this deal, so I am particularly pleased USTR was able to take effective action to ensure that our farmers received what we bargained for in USMCA.”