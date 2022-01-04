Jan. 6 Vaccine Clinic Location Changed; Jan. 13 Vaccine Clinic Cancelled

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the vaccine clinic that was set for this Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center is changing locations. It will be held instead this Thursday at The Sunshine Mill, located at 901 E 2nd St in The Dalles.

Those with appointments will get an email notifying them of this change. Appointment times will not change, only the location. We will also post signage at the Readiness Center directing people to the new location.

Also, the vaccine clinic scheduled for Jan. 13 at the Readiness Center has been cancelled. Those with appointments that day can reschedule to the Jan. 6 clinic or to Thursday, Jan. 20.

Your email confirmation for your original appointment has a link for changing your appointment time. Or, you can call North Central Public Health District at 541-506-2600 to reschedule your appointment.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Anyone wishing to book an appointment for a 1st, 2nd, 3rd or booster dose can visit https://www.ncphd.org/book- vaccine. Boosters are now recommended for everyone 16 and older.

(For more information, please contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600 or visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/NorthCentralPublicHealth/ )