Survey says nearly half of Americans judge their neighbors for leaving their Christmas up decorations too long

Like most Americans, you’re currently suffering one of the most depressing days of the year: The return to work after the holidays.

However, according to a new survey, you also have something else to worry about — namely, what your neighbors think about your festive decor. Specifically, a new survey of 2,000 Americans shows nearly half of us unfavorably judge our neighbors who leave their holiday decorations up for too long.

Three-quarters of those polled agree the end of January is the time to pack it all away.

That said, 54% said they also don’t want to be the first ones to start putting away their festive finery for next year. While sentimentality for the season is certainly one cause for hesitation, so is the need for maximum return on their festive financial investment: Americans spend an average of $213 annually on new holiday decorations.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.