Join the WCSO K-9 Unit Fundraiser Campaign

First and foremost we want to thank you all for your patience while we have been in the process of implementing a K-9 unit at the Sheriff’s Office.

We are excited to announce that we are now officially accepting tax deductible donations to help fund the K-9 program, and that 100% of your generous donations will go towards expenses such as K-9 training and certification, lodging, equipment, safety gear, and the general care and upkeep of our dog.

The initial startup cost for this program is $25,000.00. That money will help cover the K-9 itself, and the expenses associated with training and certification as well as necessary equipment including housing for all conditions, and a specially outfitted patrol vehicle that will be equipped with safety features to keep our dog safe and happy on and off patrol.

At this time we are accepting donations towards this incredible project, and we are also in the process of putting together a taco dinner and silent auction as part of our fundraising efforts. There will be more details on those coming soon!

For donation information please contact Deputy Andrew Sesma at Andrews@co.wasco.or.us

Finally, we appreciate the incredible support and encouragement we have received while putting the K-9 program together. It has truly been a team effort.

All donations can be mailed checks to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office at 511 Washington St.Suite 102 The Dalles Oregon, please add on the Memo, Wasco County K-9. Or walk-in donations are welcome during business hours. We are currently working on an easier way to donate.

On behalf of the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, thank you so much.