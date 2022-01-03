I-84 Closed from Troutdale to The Dalles

Interstate 84 remains closed in both directions from milepost 17 at Troutdale and has been extended to milepost 82 near The Dalles due to extreme winter weather conditions. Expect a lengthy closure. Crews will continue to asses highway conditions throughout the storm and open when it is safe to do so.



Conditions on Mount Hood also remain dangerous with blowing snow and poor visibility on U.S. 26 and OR 35, particularly at the higher elevations. The roads over Mount Hood present a slow and risky alternative to the closure of I-84. More Info Here