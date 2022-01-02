Fire ravages South Africa’s Parliament complex; 1 detained

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Firefighters are battling a major blaze at South Africa’s national Parliament complex in the southern city of Cape Town. The country’s minister of public works and infrastructure said Sunday’s fire started in a building that houses offices and has spread to the National Assembly building, where South Africa’s Parliament sits. She said some ceilings had collapsed in the National Assembly and another official said some offices were “gutted.” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the scene and said a person is being questioned by police in connection with the fire. As dark smoke billowed over the city, some firefighters were lifted up on a crane to spray water on the blaze from above. No injuries have been reported.