NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street ended 2021 on a weak note, but still managed to end the year with big gains. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% on Friday, but finished with a gain of 26.9% for the year, or a total return of 28.7%, including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the benchmark index gained in 2019. The Nasdaq composite, powered by Big Tech stocks, climbed 21.4% in 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 18.7%, with Home Depot and Microsoft leading the way.