CES trims a day

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The big CES gadget convention held annually in Las Vegas is being trimmed from four days to three amid a jump in COVID-19 cases and the withdrawal of some well-known tech presenters. Convention organizer The Consumer Technology Association announced in a statement Friday that CES will run from Jan. 5-7, one day shorter than originally planned. The event still has over 2,200 exhibitors confirmed to show off products at the convention. The announcement follows the withdrawal of several tech giants citing risks of the omicron variant, including cellphone carrier T-Mobile. Its CEO had been scheduled to give a keynote speech.