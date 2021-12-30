North West MuralFest voting online through January 5th

Back by popular demand for one more round, North West MuralFest wants your opinion on which historical murals you would like to see created in The Dalles this August!



Visit NorthWestMuralFest.com and click on your favorite themes. We have searched far and wide to bring you some of the most interesting and diverse history of The Dalles.



We want to know what you think. Now through January 5th.

.

NorthWestMuralFest.com