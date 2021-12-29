Wyden on the Passing of Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden issued the following statement on the passing of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid:

“Harry Reid was a vintage Westerner who had an uncommon skill for common-sense solutions that made life better for millions of Americans. He was a plainspoken man whose hardscrabble upbringing and boxer’s training instilled in him an unmatched work ethic, a sixth sense of what made people tick and a compassion for anybody who needed a fighter in their corner.

“He trained us in the Senate to fight hard and fair for Americans who wanted somebody to stand up against heavy-hitting special interests. Among the many examples I’ll always remember is when we were working on health care in 2009 and he told me in his usual colorful style how glad he was that insurance companies could no longer stomp all over people with pre-existing conditions.”

“While tonight I mourn with Landra and the family, I take heart that America will see a lot of Harry Reid’s legacy of an indomitable spirit, smarts and toughness in the legislative battles ahead in 2022 and beyond.”