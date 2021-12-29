Wyden and Crapo Invite Surgeon General to Finance Committee to Discuss Youth Mental Health

In a Continuation of the Finance Committee’s Bipartisan Work to Address Mental Health Care Shortfalls Across the Country, Finance Leaders Plan Hearing in January

Washington, D.C. – Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Ranking Member Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, today announced their intention to hold a committee hearing in January to discuss shortfalls in mental health care for children and teenagers in America, and have confirmed U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will testify after his office released a report on youth mental health earlier this month.

“Children in America are facing unprecedented challenges to their mental health – from technology to a rapidly changing world including a global pandemic,” Wyden said. “I am pleased that the Surgeon General has accepted our invitation to come before the committee, share his findings, and work with members on a bipartisan basis towards solutions that will help youth in America access good quality mental health care.”

Wyden and Crapo intend to hold the hearing on January 26. In addition to Surgeon General Murthy, the committee also plans to hear from other witnesses and experts in the field of youth mental health. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Earlier this month, the Surgeon General released a report on the urgent need to protect youth mental health, amidst numerous contemporary challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic.