Cantwell Statement on the Passing of Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

EDMONDS, WA – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) released the following statement on the passing of former U.S. Senate majority leader Harry Reid (D-NV), who served in the U.S. Senate from 1987 to 2017. Reid served as Senate majority leader from 2007-2015.

“The man from Searchlight never forgot where he came from. He matched his working class ethos with a great strategic mind that usually succeeded in outwitting his opponents. He was a classic western fighter for the little guy. Nobody pushed Harry Reid around. He was a great majority leader, able to build consensus among a diverse caucus while ensuring every Senator could still meet the needs of their states. He was a visionary that helped modernize our nation’s energy policy and spurred Nevada to become a leader in solar energy and electric vehicles. He was a great friend to me and many of my colleagues and my heart goes out to Landra and his family.”