VIDEO: Senator Murray Highlights How Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Will Invest in Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Climate Resilience, and More

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) highlighted the major climate investments included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The legislation will help Washington state and the country transition to cleaner energy and electric vehicles, make the electric grid more reliable, help prevent and fight wildfires, and more—all while creating good-paying, union jobs.

“Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, our state will receive major federal support to start “electrifying everything” and make our infrastructure more resilient to increasingly extreme weather. From modernizing our electrical grid, to electrifying our school buses and ferries, to building new electric vehicle charging stations all across Washington state,” said Senator Murray. “It will help cut carbon emissions in a meaningful way – all while creating new, good paying jobs. And it will help us prepare for—and recover from—the severe and costly wildfires, floods, and other extreme weather we’re seeing here in Washington State.”

Notably, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes Senator Murray’s Clean School Bus Act, which provides federal grants to help transition the nation’s diesel school buses to zero emission, electric buses. The bipartisan package will allocate $5 billion towards zero emission and clean buses, and thanks to Senator Murray, funds will be prioritized for communities where air pollution is greatest. Murray was also a leading voice in securing funding for wildfire resiliency and recover, culverts to boost salmon recovery efforts in Washington State, and the strongest possible climate provisions in the bipartisan law.

Below are some of the key climate and environment provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Climate

Power Infrastructure: $65 billion nationally for clean energy transmission by upgrading existing power infrastructure, including by building thousands of miles of new, resilient transmission lines to facilitate the expansion of renewable energy.

$21 billion nationally in environmental remediation, making the largest investment in addressing the legacy pollution that harms the public health of communities and neighborhoods in American history, creating good-paying union jobs in hard-hit energy communities, and advancing economic and environmental justice.

Salmon Recovery