Is your doctor leaving as MCMC and OHSU sever relations?

A story on the Columbia Community Connection news site is causing massive reverberations, as Mid-Columbia Medical Center and Oregon Health Sciences University announced they are severing connections that have delivered a number of specialist medical services to The Dalles. And many people will suddenly have to find a new doctor, as 14 members of the primary care group are going.
The CCC story lists the following doctors as leaving or gone:
Jon Soffer
Judy Richardson
Carrie Vieirra
Maile Anslinger
Jordan Nagle
Pema Bhutia
Emma Pieiris
Rebecca Coombs
Kim Whitaker
Colin McInnes
Jessie Radley
Sara McCaffrey
Margaret Haupt.
To get the full story, here is a LINK to it on the CCC website