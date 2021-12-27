Free COVID-19 Test Kits

Hello Community Business.

Klickitat Valley Health was recently able to procure free rapid at-home/ over-the-countertest kits. The Quidel QuickVue Test Kit is designed to test individuals with or without symptoms of COVID-19 when tested twice over 2-3 days with at least 24 hours and no more than 36 hours between tests. It is an antigen test that an individual can self-administer at home, with results available in 10 minutes. It is designed to be user-friendly for use by those 14 years of age and older, or 2-13 years of age, if an adult performs the test. The kits will have a shelf life of one year.

As a business owner, you do everything you can to protect you and your staff from getting COVID-19. Timely, low-barrier testing can be an important part of keeping staff safe by allowing them to test at home when they feel potential symptoms of COVID-19, before they come to work and potentially spread the virus to their co-workers.

If you are interested in obtaining these free test kits, please reply to this email and let us know how many kits you would like, along with your business name and contact information. We will let you know when and how to get your test kits.

Happy New Year!Your Team at Klickitat Valley Health