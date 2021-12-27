Deck the stalls: Arizona town decorates port-a-potty

In the spirit of making the most of a “crappy Christmas,” a neighborhood in Arizona has adorned its homes and yards with holiday decor — including a seven-and-a-half foot tall port-a-potty.

Gilbert, Arizona resident Kirk Erickson started the tradition of decorating the big blue bathroom after a neighbor who was having a pool built last year had one plopped on to their street. Scared that it would put a damper on the Christmas cheer, he enlisted the help of his neighbors to help with decor.

“I woke up the next morning and two or three more strands were added,” Erickson told azfamily.com.

“Hey, look! We’re making the otherwise crappy Christmas even crappier,” he said.