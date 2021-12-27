Almost a clean getaway? Burglary suspect showers in Bel-Air home

A suspected burglar allegedly took a shower and smoked a cigar while in a multi-million-dollar home he was attempting to rob in the pricey West Los Angeles Bel-Air neighborhood, according to KTLA.

Officers responding to reports of a “hot prowl burglary” — one in which the victim is inside the home — arrested a 28-year-old while a search continued for a second person, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police performed a room-to-room sweep of the very large house, but no other suspect was found.

After questioning the suspect, police found out that he had taken a shower, smoked a cigar and had a drink while security was in the Bel-Air house.

It’s unclear how the man gained entry to the home or if anything was taken from the home.