Titans beat Niners with late kick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are on the verge of claiming their second straight AFC South title.

The Titans are 10-5 after Randy Bullock hit a 44-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in the Titans’ 20-17 comeback win over the 49ers. Ryan Tannehill threw for just 40 yards in the first half but finished with 209 yards and a TD for Tennessee. A.J. Brown caught 11 passes for 145 yards hours after being activated off injured reserve, and his 18-yard TD catch gave Tennessee a 17-10 lead early in the fourth.

The Titans are a win or a Colts’ loss away from clinching their division.

San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo tied it with a 2-yard TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk with 2:20 left.

The Niners led 10-0 before falling to 8-7 with their second loss in seven games.