Seahawks to host Bears on Sunday

SEATTLE (AP) — It seems almost certain the Seattle Seahawks won’t be going to the playoffs for only the third time in Pete Carroll’s tenure. A stretch of what looks to be meaningless games for Seattle begins Sunday hosting the Chicago Bears. It’s the conclusion of a brutally short week for the Seahawks following their rescheduled loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Tuesday night and limited recovery time before facing the Bears. Chicago has lost three straight and seven of eight. The Bears are eliminated from the playoffs but are hoping to use the final weeks to get more experience for rookie QB Justin Fields.