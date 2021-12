HONOLULU (AP) — There was supposed to be a Christmas Eve bowl game in Hawaii, but it’s been canceled. Hawaii withdrew from the Hawaii Bowl against Memphis on the eve of the contest because of COVID-19, season-ending injuries and transfers.

An athletic department spokesman says about 30 players and staff recently tested positive for COVID-19. Cases have been surging in Honolulu for the past two weeks. Oahu’s seven-day average of new cases was 11 times higher on Thursday compared to Dec. 8.