The Dalles Holiday Display Contest Winners

The Beautification Committee is excited to announce the winners of this year’s contest.

Futuristic – Cornerstone Church, 1313 Mt Hood (can also be found on their website)

Traditional – 922 E 10

Grandiose – E.T. Holiday Lights, 3800 West 6th (can also be found on their FB page under the same name)

The winners received a custom ornament designed by The Workshop specifically for this years’ winners.

Photo Contributed

Thank you everyone who submitted a nomination.

Please drive by and take a look at these beautiful displays.

If you are interested in joining the Beautification Committee, please contact Mayor Rich Mays at rmays@ci.the-dalles.or.us