The Dalles Bridge construction closures will pause for upcoming holiday weekends

The Dalles — If you have travel plans that include a trip over the Columbia River in The Dalles for an upcoming holiday weekend, there will be no Biggs Junction detour on your route. We will be putting the work and the full bridge closures on hold for the holidays to allow travelers clear passage across the U.S. 197 bridge for the Christmas and New Year’s weekends.

Since Labor Day 2021, construction has been underway on U.S. 197 at The Dalles bridge. The bridge is getting a new driving surface, as well as new railing and lighting. During construction, the bridge is closed from Thursday nights at 8 p.m. to Monday mornings at 6 a.m.. On these weekends, a detour is in place that takes road users through Biggs Junction to get across the river. Full weekend closures will pause beginning December 23 and resume the evening of January 6 and continue until Memorial Day 2022. For more information, check TripCheck.com or go to the project website by clicking here.