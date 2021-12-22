Study: Most people are too embarrassed to share their Spotify year-end “Wrapped” playlists

If you think the music you listen to is too embarrassing to share with others, just know you’re not alone. A new study found that two out of three Spotify users will not share their end-of-year “Wrapped” playlist for that very reason.

OnePoll asked 1,000 Spotify users about their “Wrapped” lists, which breaks down the music they most listened to that year, and nearly 70 percent said they were to embarrassed to share the results.

When asked if they would share the entire Spotify “Wrapped” list, 68 percent said they felt awkward about doing it, compared to the just 20 percent who said they felt no shame or embarrassment at all.

The survey also noted that one in four respondents did share some of their year-end playlist results to their social media accounts, while another four in 10 were “planning” to do that.

The OnePoll results also found that of those who felt the most uncomfortable sharing the music they jammed out to, the majority were those who listened between 40,000 to 50,000 minutes — or, alternatively, 27 to 34 days — of music in 2021, at 94 percent.

Those boasting 10,000 minutes of listening — or nearly seven days — felt the least embarrassed, at 55 percent.

On the bright side, because a majority of music streamers felt embarrassed by their current libraries, 81 percent of respondents say they’re exploring new artists and songs to broaden their musical tastes.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.