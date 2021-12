Moderna – Pfizer – Johnson & Johnson

With an anticipated January surge of COVID cases due to the new omicron variant, state health officials are strongly urging people to get their booster dose.

If you haven’t already, please click below to book your own appointment. Or call us at 541-506-2600 to get booked. We are doing 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster doses.

If you have already received your booster or have a booking, please disregard this message.