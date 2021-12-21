Monday Night Football & other NFL News

UNDATED (AP) — Daniel Carlson’s 48-yard field goal as time expired sent the Las Vegas Raiders to a 16-14 win on Monday night over the COVID-19-depleted Cleveland Browns in a game pushed back two days by the NFL amid an uptick of virus cases across the league.

Down by a point, quarterback Derek Carr patiently drove the 7-7 Raiders into Cleveland territory in the final two minutes. Then Carlson shrugged off being iced by the Browns to boot his winner, keeping Las Vegas in the playoff mix. The Raiders, who weren’t happy when the league delayed their visit, danced off their sideline when the kick went through.

The loss was devastating for the 7-7 Browns, who would have vaulted into first place in the AFC North with a win. Instead, they fell into last place in the tightly packed division with three games remaining.

Due to a virus outbreak, the Browns were without quarterback Baker Mayfield, coach Kevin Stefanski and several other prominent players.

Kirk Cousins passed for two touchdowns and the Vikings evened their record at 7-7 with a 17-9 victory over the Bears.

The two-time Pro Bowler also connected with Justin Jefferson for a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter and threw a 7-yarder to Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the third. However, Cousins threw for just 87 yards, was picked off once and sacked four times.

Dalvin Cook ran for 89 yards D.J. Wonnum had three sacks and the Vikings recovered three fumbles.

Minnesota was in line for its easiest win of the season until Justin Fields threw a touchdown pass to Jesper Horsted on the final play.

The Bears are 4-10.

NFL-NEWS

Several asymptomatic NFL players test positive

CHICAGO (AP) — Several asymptomatic, vaccinated NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of “targeted” testing, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press on Monday.

Overall, 47 players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because of privacy issues, didn’t specify how many of the players are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated.

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and Lions quarterback Jared Goff are among the players who landed on the reserve list. Players who test positive must quarantine until they’re cleared to return. Under the NFL’s revised protocols which went into effect Monday, asymptomatic, vaccinated players can return in less than 10 days.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The Denver Broncos’ playoff hopes are likely going to rest in Drew Lock’s hands, at least for a week. Starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was released from the hospital Monday morning and went into the NFL’s concussion protocol. Coach Vic Fangio says it’s ‘highly unlikely’ Bridgewater will play against the Las Vegas Raiders next weekend and he ruled out the notion of giving third-stringer Brett Rypien the start even though Lock has struggled in three relief appearances this season. Fangio says he trusts that with a week’s worth of practice Lock can lead the Broncos back into the win column.

— Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be out for the remainder of the season. Godwin was injured early in the second quarter of a 9-0 loss to New Orleans on Sunday night, taking a hard hit directly on the knee from Saints cornerback P.J. Williams. The tackle flipped Godwin into the air and the receiver remained on the ground momentarily before being helped to his feet and walking off the field under his own power. He was later seen running on the Buccaneers sideline, but did not re-enter the game.

— New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is not going to play again this season. Coach Joe Judge said Monday that Jones is being shut down because of a sprained neck that sidelined him the past three weeks. The team’s medical staff reviewed Jones’ medical scans over the past 24 hours and determined it would be best if he did not play in the team’s final three games. The doctors have said Jones needs rest to get over the injury. Surgery is not an option at this point. Either Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm will start against Philadelphia on Sunday.

— Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator and interim head coach Darrell Bevell is giving up play-calling duties for the rest of the season. Bevell will delegate that role to quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer for the remaining three games. Schottenheimer will call plays beginning at the New York Jets on Sunday. The Jaguars have scored just seven touchdowns in their past eight games, with three of those coming in the fourth quarter while trailing by double digits. Bevell says the move will allow him to “take on more of the head coach role that I’m being asked to do.”